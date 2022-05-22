The Madison Bulldogs set multiple individual records at the Region 3A track and field meet in Lennox on Thursday.
Kylie Krusemark set a school and Region 3A record in the pole vault with a mark of 10-04.00.
Audrey Nelson set a school and Region 3A record in the high jump with a mark of 5-05. Those two record-setting performances helped the Madison girls place third overall with a team score of 84.5. The Madison boys placed fourth overall with a team score of 99.
Lani Misar placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 6:35.44.
The 4x100 relay team of Krusemark, Maycee Theede, Ella Peterreins and Nelson placed third with a time of 54.02 seconds.
Peterreins placed third in the pole vault with a mark of 8-06.00. Maggie Engebretson placed fifth with a mark of 7-00.00.
Theede placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15-06.75.
Bella Maxwell placed third in the shot put with a toss of 36-08.50. Abby Morse placed sixth with a mark of 34-05.50.
Maxwell placed second in the discus with a toss of 97-02. Morse was third with a mark of 96-06.
Bruce Galde placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.60 seconds.
Deion Gross placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:19.31.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Shane Veenhof placed sixth 48.03 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Aspen Dahl, Nate Ricke, Mike Peters and Kadin Hanscom placed third with a time of 1:35.51.
The 4x800 relay team of Mickale Dohrer, Elijah Sims, Dylan Gerdes and Braeden Keller placed third in 8:51.20.
Elijah Olson was sixth in the high jump with a mark of 5-05.
Aaron Hawkes finished third in the pole vault with a mark of 13-00.00. Nathan Hasleton was fourth with a mark of 10-00.00.
Kadin Hanscom placed second in the long jump with a mark of 20-10.00.
Peters finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-03.75. Brooks was fifth with a mark of 38-02.50.
Parker Johnson placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 45-07.50. Jackson Lembeke was sixth with a mark of 43-00.25.
Colby Volstad placed fourth in the discus with a mark of 126-01.
The Bulldogs will wrap up the 2022 season at the state track meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. The meet will run over three days, starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday.