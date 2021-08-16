Madison rookie driver Dillon Bickett placed second in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Class A-Feature at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. Longtime sprint car driver Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg won the A-Feature.
Other area drivers to place in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature were Madison’s Nick Barger, 10th; and Michalob Voeltz, 11th, filling in for Nate Barger 11th.
Picking up heat race wins in the Racesaver class were Tim Rustad of Pipestone and Jesse Lindberg of Sioux Falls. Bickett was second in his heat while Barger was fifth and Voeltz sixth.
In the Late Model Street Stock Class, Madison’s Matt Steuerwald was ninth in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Brylee Gough of Crooks.
Heat race winners in the Late Model Street Stock Class were John Hoing, Hartford; Dan Jensen, Humboldt; and Gough. Steuerwald was fourth in his heat race.
Madison’s Doug Wallis had a top 10 finish in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Wallis placed seventh in the race. Winning the A-Feature was Derek Van Veldhuizen of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Curt Ottoson of Madison and Rutland’s Tucker Powell did not finish the A-Feature.
Powell was fifth in the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Aaron De Thury of Sioux Falls.
Heat race winners were Trevor Tesch of Lennox; Scott Kennedy of Sioux Falls; and Anthony VanEverdinger of Mitchell. Wallis was fourth in his heat race while Ottoson was fifth in his heat and Powell placed sixth.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Kenneth Clements started 18th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature on Saturday night at Miller Central Speedway. When the checkered flag flew, Clements was in fourth place. Winning the A-Feature was Luke Johnson of Miller.
Picking up heat race wins were James Hoing of Kimball, Jodie Michaelsohn of Aberdeen and Andy Rossow of Florence. Clements placed fifth in his heat race.
Madison’s Doug Van Liere was eighth in the Wissota Super Stock A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Trajan Schmidt of Watertown.
Madison’s John Hanneman did not finish the race.
Heat race winners were Trajan Schmidt and Taylor Schmidt of Bath. Van Liere was fourth in his heat race while Hanneman was sixth in his heat race.
Madison’s Matt Jeratowski was 17th in the Wissota Modified A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Ryan Gierke of Villard, Minn.
Winning heat races were Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo, Minn.; Dale Ames, Huron; and Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn. Jeratowski was sixth in his heat race.