The Colman-Egan Hawks advanced to the SoDak 16 with a 3-1 victory against Ethan on Tuesday.
The Hawks dropped the first set of the match 25-20 but bounced back to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17 and pick up the 3-1 match victory.
Daniela Lee recorded a team-leading 15 kills for the Hawks. Lee also recorded 14 digs and three aces.
Berkley Groos produced 12 kills and 21 digs. Kadance Landis added 11 kills and 10 digs.
Kaylee Voelker recorded 14 digs for the Hawks. Lanie Mousel had 13 assists and 12 digs. Ava Mousel added 24 assists and three aces.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 22-9. Colman-Egan will square off against Herreid/Selby Area on Tuesday in Watertown at 5:30 p.m. The Wolverines enter the contest with a 21-8 record.
Chester 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
The Chester Flyers extended their winning streak to 13 and improved to 25-5 overall with a 3-0 victory against Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday.
The Flyers won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-16 to pick up the sweep.
The Flyers will be back in action on Tuesday in the SoDak 16 against Faith at James Valley Christian High School in Huron. Faith enters the contest with a 21-12 record. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
WW 3, ORR 0
Wolsey-Wessington put a run to Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s postseason run on Thursday with a 3-0 victory against the Raiders in Huron. WW won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-22 to earn the sweep.
Julia Trystad finished the match with 15 kills and three blocks for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland and Alivia Bickett both recorded 10 digs. Brooklyn Hageman had 11 assists. Paige Hanson added 10 assists.
With the loss, the Raiders finished the season with an 18-11 record.
