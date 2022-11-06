ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND's Paige Hanson sets the ball against Wolsey-Wessington in Huron on Thursday. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Colman-Egan Hawks advanced to the SoDak 16 with a 3-1 victory against Ethan on Tuesday.

The Hawks dropped the first set of the match 25-20 but bounced back to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17 and pick up the 3-1 match victory.