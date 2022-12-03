The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association (AVCA) announced the All-Region teams for NAIA women’s volleyball on Friday afternoon.
Each of the 10 regions named 14 student-athletes to the All-Region team, and eight players earned honorable mention honors.
Each region also selected seven “of the year” award winners.
DSU is in the North Central Region with members of the North Star Athletic Association and Continental Athletic Conference (independent conference).
Two Trojans, Sydney Schell and Hannah Viet, were named to the All-Region First Team. Both were named to NSAA Women’s Volleyball All-Conference First Team last month.
Schell, an outside hitter, led the Trojans with 469 kills (3.6 kills per set). Her total kills (469) is the 13th most in the NAIAy. She also had 443 digs (3.4 digs per set).
Schell accumulated 789 kills during her career at DSU. She is a two-time NSAA All-Conference selection, as well as an NAIA and NSAA scholar-athlete recipient.
She was selected as the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Attacker of the Week on Sept. 27 after hitting an impressive .411. She averaged 6.2 kills and 5.7 digs per set during the Trojans’ 2-0 home record for the week with wins over Presentation (24 kills and 26 digs) and Mayville State (19 kills and 14 digs).
Schell is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Schell of Aberdeen. She majors in cyber operations.
Viet, a middle-hitter, was named to the First Team for the second straight year. She finished third all-time in blocks in school history, piling up 365 blocks for her career.
Viet finished the season with 342 kills (2.6 kills per set) and 150 blocks (1.1 blocks per set). She ranks seventh in the NAIA in total blocks. She has the second most single season blocks in DSU’s record book.
She holds the DSU single match school record of 11 blocks during DSU’s home victory over Presentation on Sept. 21.
Viet is a three-time All-Conference selection. She is also an NAIA Women’s Volleyball All-America Honorable Mention recipient.
She is the daughter of Dan and Robin Viet of Parker and majors in elementary education.
DSU finished the season with an overall record of 17-17, recording double-digit victories 12 times in the last 13 seasons.
The Trojans also finished their home schedule with a 7-3 record, the fifth straight season with a winning home record.