Behind the rushing of Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State University put together a number of time-consuming drives in posting a 34-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday in Brookings.
The Jackrabbits improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Western Illinois remained winless at 0-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Davis made his presence known from the get-go, carrying the ball on all six of the Jackrabbits’ plays from scrimmage. The junior from Joplin, Mo., tallied 46 yards on the opening drive, including a 26-yard gain on the second play of the series, before finding paydirt from 2 yards out moments later to give SDSU a 7-0 lead after the extra point by Hunter Dustman.
After recovering a fumble in the red zone, SDSU put together its longest drive for both plays (14) and time (7:08), settling for a 27-yard field goal by Dustman for a 10-0 lead with under a minute to play in the first quarter.
The Fighting Leathernecks answered with a 35-yard field goal by Mason Laramie early in the second stanza, but the Jackrabbits built their advantage to 17-3 with a nine-play, 58-yard drive that ended on an 11-yard TD run by quarterback Mark Gronowski.
SDSU recovered the ball at the WIU 21 after the ensuing kickoff held up in the wind and took a Jackrabbit bounce into the hands of Steven Arrell. However, the Jackrabbits couldn’t cash in as Dustman’s 33-yard field goal attempt was hooked left, keeping the score at 17-3.
Dustman connected on a 25-yard field goal for the only points of the third quarter, capping a 12-play, 81-yard drive.
The Jackrabbits put away the game with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter. Gronowski hooked up with Jaxon Janke for a 19-yard touchdown. Davis followed moments later with a 12-yard scoring run. Davis tallied 199 yards on a career-high 27 carries.
Western Illinois’ lone touchdown was the result of a fortunate bounce. Naseim Brantley caught a pass near midfield and broke through several tackles on his way to the end zone. SDSU’s Arrell jarred the ball loose from Brantley, just before Brantley crossed the goal line; however, the Leathernecks’ Jay Parker fell on the loose ball in the end zone to complete the 56-yard touchdown.
Gronowski completed 17-of-33 passes for 188 yards and connected with eight different receivers, including Jaxon Janke, who tied a career high with nine receptions for 94 yards.
Adam Bock paced the SDSU defensive effort with 10 tackles, followed by five by Jason Freeman.