Two Madison drivers placed fifth in their respective classes at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night.
Matt Steuerwald placed fifth in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature after he started from the 14th spot on the grid.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Two Madison drivers placed fifth in their respective classes at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night.
Matt Steuerwald placed fifth in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature after he started from the 14th spot on the grid.
Wentworth’s Ron Howe was 11th and Chester’s Brett Martin did not finish the race. The winner of the A-Feature race was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Howe and Martin both finished fifth in their heat races while Steuerwald was sixth in his heat race.
Drivers picking up heat race wins were Billy Prouty, Alexandria; Ivan Olivier, Garretson; and Brandon Ferguson, Lennox.
Travis Christensen placed fifth in the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature on Saturday night. The winner of the A-Feature race was Travis Vanden Top of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare was fourth in the B-Feature and just missed qualifying for the A-Feature.
Bill Christensen of Garretson won the B-Feature.
Travis Chirstensen picked up a heat race win, as did Dustin Gulbranson of Sioux Falls and Levi Vande Weide of Sioux Falls.
Hare was seventh in his heat race.
After Saturday night, there was a new points leader in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint division.
Three Madison drivers placed in the top 15 of the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature with Nate Barger leading the way as he placed 11th.
Dillon Bickett was 13th and Jeremiah Jordahl was 15th. The winner of the A-Feature race was Trefer Waller of O’Neill, Neb.
Bickett was third in his heat and Jordahl was sixth in his heat race.
Barger did not finish his heat race.
Winning heat races were Bayley Ballenger, Harrisburg; Waller; and Ryan Serrao, Humboldt.
Going into Saturday night’s action, Bickett was the points leader and Barger was second. After the action on Saturday night, Koby Werkmeister of Armour was the new points leader with 401 points, while Bickett ha 398 points and Barger had 397.
Madison’s Curt Ottoson was 12th in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature as Scott Kennedy of Sioux Falls picked up the win.
Rutland’s Tucker Powell was sixth in the B-Feature while Madison’s Doug Wallis was 8th.
The winner of the B-Feature was Duke Erickson of Sioux Falls. Ottoson placed fourth in his heat race while Wallis was sixth and Powell was seventh.
Winning heat races were Colton Kaskie, Sheldon, Iowa; Chris Goetz, Centerville; Kennedy; and Tanner James, Mt. Vernon.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Matt Jeratowski started the Wissota Modified A-Feature from the 24th spot on the gird and weaved his way around 13 cars to place 11th overall in the race at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night.
Madison’s Kurtis Clark did not finish the race.
Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids, Minn., won the A-Feature.
Neither Clark nor Jeratowski finished his heat race.
Winning heat races were Dale Ames, Huron; Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo, Minn.; and Mike Stearns, Aberdeen.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements placed ninth overall in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature race.
Winning the A-Feature was former Madison driver Mat Goth of Huron.
Clements placed fifth in his heat race.
Picking up heat race wins were Jodie Michaelsohn, Aberdeen; Troy Murner, Rapid City; and Travis Oxendaburu, Huron.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen placed seventh overall in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature on Sunday night at Casino Speedway near Watertown. The winner of the race was Chad Becker of Aberdeen.
Karlen placed fifth overall in his heat race on Sunday night.
Winning heat races were Scott Ward and Trevor Walsh, both of whom are from Watertown.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.