The 2022 South Dakota State Tennis Tournament will be held in Rapid City on Monday and Tuesday. The Madison Bulldogs will have six individuals competing at the state meet.
The Bulldogs boast a young team with two juniors, two sophomores and two eighth-graders making the trek up to Rapid City to compete.
“Throughout the season, you just want to get better and better as the year goes on,” Madison tennis coach Joe Bundy said. “We’re hoping to see their best tennis this week. With the first round, we’ll probably have some tough draws. After that, we’re hoping to make a little noise and win a couple things.
“Everybody is going to be back next year. This is a building season for our team. Hopefully we can come back next year and be stronger,” Bund said. “This is going to be a really good experience for our team.”
Junior Mason Kennington is the lone individual on the roster with any state tournament experience under his belt. Bundy said that Kennington’s greatest strength is his athleticism.
“He’s able to get to a lot of balls that are maybe out of reach for a lot of kids,” Bundy said. “He gives great effort. He has great form. He’s just a good all-around player for us.”
Fellow junior Cade Minnaert will be making his state tournament debut for the Bulldogs. Bundy said Minnaert’s strength is the way he approaches the game.
“He’s really aggressive,” Bundy said, “which is his strength and his weakness at times. If he’s hitting well, his serves are really fast. He’s got the ability to finish a lot of points.”
Spencer Reverts is one of two sophomores on the roster who will be taking part in their first action at the state tournament, although he was an alternate on last year’s team.
“Spencer is a really smart player,” Bundy said. “He understands a little more of the strategy of the game. His form is really good. He’s been working really hard. He’s hit a lot of balls over the last year and a half. He’s improved a lot.”
Chase Steuerwald is the other sophomore entering his first state tournament. Bundy said Steuerwald’s greatest strength is his ability to brush off mistakes.
“He’s pretty athletic,” Bundy said. “He can get to a lot of balls. He doesn’t get down on himself. If something bad happens, he’s able to look to the next point. Tennis is really a mental game. He’s able to stay out of his head and play a strong game because of that.”
Taiden Pierce and MacGuire Studer are both eighth-graders. Both players have shown great progression throughout the season, according to their coach.
“We’ve told them that it is a learning experience,” Bundy said. “They’re going to be here for four more years. They’ve kind of embraced that. They’ve just taken the opportunity to get better each time they play. You can kind of see that as the year has progressed. They’re way more comfortable on the court.”
Bundy said that Pierce’s greatest strength on the court is his consistent approach to the game.
“Taiden is a young player,” Bundy said. “He’s just consistent. He doesn’t hit a lot of big shots, but he can get a lot of balls back. He kind of just hangs around and wears guys down.”
Bundy said that Studer’s greatest strength is his passion for the game.
“He could be a little more aggressive sometimes,” Bundy said. “He’s a passionate player. He can let something eat at him a little bit longer, but he’s also going to use that to his advantage.”
The first-round matches are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Sioux Park in Rapid City.