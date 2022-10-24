South Dakota State University quarterback Mark Gronowski was honored Sunday as Co-Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a come-from-behind victory at No. 20 North Dakota a day earlier.

A sophomore from Naperville, Ill., Gronowski accounted for a career-high five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — in the 49-35 Jackrabbit victory.