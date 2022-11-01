MADISON'S Zoey Gerry signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Northwestern College in Iowa on Monday. Pictured are (left) Teri Gerry (mother), Maddie Gerry (sister), Zoey Gerry and Lowell Gerry (father).
Ever since Zoey Gerry first picked up a basketball, she dreamed of playing college basketball. Through hard work and determination, that dream is about to become a reality for the Madison High School senior.
Gerry recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and basketball career at Northwestern College in Iowa.
“It is truly a dream come true,” Gerry said. “Playing college basketball has always been my goal. It means the world to me.”
The Red Raiders finished last season with a 24-9 record under the direction of first-year head coach Kristin Rotert.
Rotert took over for long-time head coach Chris Yaw. Yaw finished his 10-year coaching career at Northwestern with a record of 224-94. That sustained success is a big reason why Gerry opted to commit to Northwestern.
“Northwestern has a beautiful campus,” Gerry said. “They have a great basketball culture and a great coaching staff.”
Gerry will start her final season as a Bulldog on Dec. 10, when Madison opens the 2022-23 campaign on the road against Elk Point-Jefferson.
“I’m just excited to play my final year with the group of girls I have,” Gerry said. “My goals are to just go out every game and work as hard as I can and have fun. I am also going to try to achieve scoring 1,000 career points. I’m 150 shy of that milestone.”
Gerry has been a member of the Madison varsity squad since she was in eighth grade. She said she’ll miss putting on the Bulldog jersey but is excited to see what the future holds at Northwestern.
“I will miss being a Bulldog,” Gerry said, “but I’m very excited to start this next chapter of my life.”
She is the daughter of Lowell and Teri Gerry of Madison.