Zoey Gerrry

MADISON'S Zoey Gerry signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Northwestern College in Iowa on Monday. Pictured are (left) Teri Gerry (mother), Maddie Gerry (sister), Zoey Gerry and Lowell Gerry (father). 

 Submitted photo

Ever since Zoey Gerry first picked up a basketball, she dreamed of playing college basketball. Through hard work and determination, that dream is about to become a reality for the Madison High School senior.

Gerry recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and basketball career at Northwestern College in Iowa.