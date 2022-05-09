The Colman-Egan Hawks and Madison Bulldogs were just two of 43 teams that competed in the O’Gorman Track and Field Invitational at Sioux Falls on Friday.
Madison
Bruce Galde placed seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.79 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Peyton Wolf, Eli Barger, Sutton Bern and Galde placed third overall with a time of 46.39 seconds.
Ellie Keller placed fifth overall in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:49.51.
Colman-Egan
Easton Williamson placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.56 seconds.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Austin Gullickson placed fifth overall with a time of 19.79 seconds. Jesse Baumberger placed sixth overall with a time of 20.00 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Christopher Lee, Ben Zwart, Logan Voelker and Williamson placed second overall with a time of 46.04 seconds.
BASEBALL
The Madison Bulldogs defeated Miller 12-4 on Saturday and then extended their winning streak to three games with a 12-2 victory against Groton on Sunday.
Madison 12, Miller 4
Miller struck first by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. The Bulldogs scored five innings in the bottom of the third inning to claim a 6-3 lead. The Bulldogs plated four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to push their lead to 11-3.
Madison’s Aspen Dahl collected two hits, including a double. Dahl also scored three runs and drove in a run.
Eli Barger hit a double and scored two runs for Madison. Trey Smith recorded two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Peyton Wolf pitched four innings and struck out seven batters for Madison.
Madison 12, Groton 2
The Bulldogs scored a combined six runs in the first three innings and never looked back en route to their 12-2 victory over Groton on Sunday.
Mason Kennington hit a double and drove in one run for Madison. Dahl hit a double and scored two runs. Addison Gehrels collected two hits for the Bulldogs.
Mickale Dohrer pitched all six innings for Madison and recorded five strikeouts.
With the two wins, the Bulldogs improved to 11-4 overall.