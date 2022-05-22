Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Madison Bulldogs won the Sisseton Invitational on Thursday at the Valley View Golf Club. As a team, the Bulldogs shot a 396 to take home first place.

Eleni Sims placed first overall for the Bulldogs with a score of 89. Abby Palmquist and Olivia Flemming tied for third with a score of 96.

Julia Dossett placed 12th with a score of 106.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Monday for the DAK 12 Conference Meet at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls. The meet is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The conference meet is the final meet for the Bulldogs prior to the region meet on Thursday in Madison. The region meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.