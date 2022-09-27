Madison Golf

MADISON'S Jack Olson lines up for a shot on Monday at the Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen. 

 Submitted photo

The Madison High School boys golf team will be sending two individuals to the 2022 Class A State Meet in Aberdeen next week.

Kaden Guischer and Jack Olson were two of 23 individuals who qualified for the Class A State Meet on Monday at the Region 1A Golf Meet at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.