The Madison High School boys golf team will be sending two individuals to the 2022 Class A State Meet in Aberdeen next week.
Kaden Guischer and Jack Olson were two of 23 individuals who qualified for the Class A State Meet on Monday at the Region 1A Golf Meet at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.
“Both Kaden and Jack have been working very hard at playing a lot of golf, taking lessons and working on their individual needs of improvement,” Madison golf coach Joey Liesinger said. “These two are going to make state exciting, competitive and fun.”
This has paid dividends, but it’s not nearly as important as learning how to take on adversity, he said.
Guischer tied for sixth place after shooting an 81 at the region meet. Jack Olson shot a 90 and placed 22nd.
“Both Kaden and Jack were so nervous on the first tee, they hit horrible shots,” Liesinger said. “Kaden hooked his into a forest and Jack literally hit his 10 feet, almost a whiff. Both took on the challenge, stayed the course and ground out a bogey.”
This will mark the third time that Guischer will compete at the state meet. The 2022 state meet will mark the first time that Olson has competed at the state level.
“Kaden has the talent and can actually string birdies, but what has made him exceptional this year is keeping his attitude positive,” Liesinger said. “Jack emulates Kaden and has picked up on staying the course, getting back on the map and grinding to the end. His sportsmanship has really been great.”
As a team. the Bulldogs shot a 361 and placed fifth overall. Aberdeen Roncalli placed first as a team with a score of 323. Sioux Valley placed second with a team score of 332 and Groton Area shot a 343 as a team to place third. Kyan Overbo of Sioux Valley and Kaden Burshiem of Flandreau both shot a 78 to tie for first place. Andrew Gerlach of Aberdeen Roncalli placed third with a score of 79.
The Class A State Meet will be held at Moccasin Creek Country Club. The first day of the meet will be held on Monday and the meet will wrap up on Tuesday.