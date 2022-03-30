Dakota State University’s Trojans dropped a pair of softball games against Mount Marty on Tuesday in Yankton. The Trojans were edged in game one 7-6. In game two, DSU fell to the Lancers 11-2.
Mount Marty 7, DSU 6
The Lancers pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning. DSU starting pitcher Angela Slattery recorded two strikeouts in the frame.
Slattery led off the top of the second with a bunt single. Lia Chan followed with a double to put runners on third and second with no outs. An RBI from Carrington Entringer pushed across DSU’s first run to make it a 2-1 game.
Slattery recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the second inning. A two-out RBI single pushed Mount Marty’s lead to 3-1. A diving snap from second baseman Madison Aldendifer saved two runs for the Trojans.
A three-run home run from Slattery in the top of the third inning put DSU up 4-3. The Trojans added one more run in the inning to make it a 5-3 game.
The Lancers tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chan broke that tie in the top of the fifth when she belted a sole home run to put the Trojans up 6-5.
Mount Marty answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-6 lead.
That one-run lead would stand, as the Trojans failed to score the tying run in the final two innings.
Chan finished the game with three hits, including a home run and a double. Slattery recorded two hits, including a three-run home run.
Slattery pitched all six innings and recorded eight strikeouts for the Trojans.
Mount Marty 11, DSU 2
The Lancers jumped on the Trojans early and never looked back in game two of the doubleheader.
Mount Marty scored five runs in the first inning. They scored one more in the top of the second and three more in the top of the third to take a commanding 9-1 lead into the fourth inning.
Sarah Torres and Rosie Philop both collected two hits for the Trojans. Michelle Evdos recorded a double.
DSU is 5-14 overall. The Trojans will be back in action on Saturday when they host Mayville State. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.