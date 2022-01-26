Prep Girls Basketball
Castlewood 55,
Colman-Egan 30
The Colman-Egan Hawks could not overcome a slow start against Castlewood on Tuesday. The Hawks fell behind 11-0 and lost to the Warriors 55-30.
The visiting Warriors raced out to an 11-0 lead before Colman-Egan finally got on the board off a Mackenzie Hemmer basket with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
A three-pointer from Ava Mousel trimmed Castlewood’s lead to 15-7. At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors held a 19-8 lead.
A pair of free throws from Kaylee Voelker opened the scoring in the second quarter for Colman-Egan to make it a 19-10 ballgame.
Lanie Mousel knocked down a three-pointer and trimmed Castlewood’s lead to 28-19.
The Warriors hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 33-19 lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, the Warriors outscored the Hawks 13-4 to take a commanding 46-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hemmer finished the game with 13 points and six rebounds for the Hawks. Ava Mousel chipped in with six points.
The loss dropped Colman-Egan to 10-3 overall. The Hawks will look to pick up their 11th win of the season on Thursday, when they host DeSmet.
Prep Boys Basketball
Chamberlain 47,
Madison 44
It was another close call for the Madison Bulldogs on Tuesday in Chamberlain. The Bulldogs fell to Chamberlain 47-44.
It was Madison’s fifth straight loss and their fourth loss of the season that came by three points or less.
Aiden Jensen led the Bulldogs with 14 points and seven rebounds. Trey Smith scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Nate Ricke reached double figures with 10 points and also grabbed five rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 3-8 overall. They’ll look to snap their five-game losing streak on Saturday, when they host Redfield. The game is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m.
Castlewood 62,
Colman-Egan 36
It took the Hawks 12 minutes of game time to make their first basket from the field on Tuesday against Castlewood. With the Hawks’ offense stuck in neutral to start the game, Castlewood ran away from Colman-Egan 62-36.
Antonio Manzano gave the Hawks the first lead of the game after he split a pair of free throws to open the game.
Unfortunately for the Hawks, the Warriors went on a 16-0 run following that free throw to take a 16-1 lead.
A three-pointer from Ben Zwart trimmed Castlewood’s lead to 16-4. That’s as close as the Hawks would get the rest of the game.
Manzano led the Hawks with nine points; he also grabbed six rebounds. Sawyer Uhing scored six points and grabbed six rebounds. Austin Gullickson chipped in with six points.
The Hawks are now 1-10 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday, when they host DeSmet.