The Madison Bulldogs wrapped up the regular baseball season on Wednesday with a pair of convincing victories. The Bulldogs defeated Hamlin Area 22-1 and then topped Clark 11-2.
With the two wins, the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 13-4 overall.
Madison 22, Hamlin 1
The Bulldogs scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and never took their foot off the gas. They plated five runs in the second inning and eight in the fourth inning to pick up the 22-1 victory.
Aspen Dahl collected four hits, including a double. Madison’s leadoff hitter also drove in three runs.
Peyton Wolf picked up two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Parker Johnson hit a double and drove in two runs.
Riley Kearin recorded two hits and drove in three runs. Mason Kennington drove in three runs and Trey Smith drove in two runs.
Nathan Ricke pitched three innings and recorded nine strikeouts.
Madison, 11, Clark 2
The Bulldogs used a six-run sixth inning to pull away from Clark 11-2 on Wednesday.
Mason Kennington picked up two hits, including a double. Jared Kennington recorded two hits, including a double. Jared Kennington also drove in two runs. Dahl hit a double and scored two runs. Ricke recorded two hits and drove in two runs for Madison.