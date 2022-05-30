COLMAN-EGAN'S Reese Luze nears the finish line in the 400-meter dash on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Luze was named the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Class B State Meet. Luze placed first in the 400 and 800 and was a member of the first-place 4x800 relay team.
COLMAN-EGAN'S Reese Luze nears the finish line in the 400-meter dash on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Luze was named the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Class B State Meet. Luze placed first in the 400 and 800 and was a member of the first-place 4x800 relay team.
Photo by Brennen Rupp
COLMAN-EGAN'S MACKENZIE HEMMER competes in the 100-meter hurdles at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Hemmer placed first in the event for the second straight year.
The Colman-Egan Hawks went to the Class B State Track and Field Meet with every intention of repeating as the Class B Girls State Champions. They accomplished that goal in resounding fashion, racking up 99 team points and winning eight events.
Northwestern, the second-place team, finished with 48 team points.
Reese Luze was named Outstanding Female Athlete of the Class B State Meet. Luze won the 800-meter dash and the 400 and was a member of the first-place 4x800 relay team.
The 4x800 relay team of Presley Luze, Elaina Rhode, Brynlee Landis and Reese Luze placed first in 9:52.33. It marked the second straight year that the Hawks placed first in the event at the state meet.
Reese Luze placed first in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:19.22 — the second straight year that Luze won the event. The Colman-Egan junior also placed first in the 400 with a time of 58.40 seconds. Luze just edged out Emma Marshall from Irene-Wakonda, who placed second in 58.65 seconds.
Mackenzie Hemmer won her second straight state title in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68 seconds.
Hemmer placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 35-10. Hailey Larson placed sixth with a mark of 32-07.
Daniela Lee placed first in the 100 with a time of 12.51 seconds. The sophomore sprinter also placed first in the 200 with a time of 25.95 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Rhode, Lanie Mousel, Landis and Lee placed first in 1:48.96.
The 4x100 relay team of Hemmer, Mousel, Abby Rhode and Lee placed first in 51.21 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Elaina Rhode, Landis and Reese Luze placed second with a time of 4:12.41.
The 4x100 relay team of Chrisopher Lee, Ben Zwart, Logan Voelker and Easton Williamson placed eighth in 46.99 seconds.
Christopher Lee placed sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.58 seconds. Jack Mousel tied for eighth place in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.