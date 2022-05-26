The Madison Bulldogs will have 13 individuals and five relay teams competing at the Class A State Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Kylie Krusemark will compete in the pole vault for the Bulldogs. At the state meet last year, Krusemark placed second in the event with a mark of 10-03. Ella Peterreins will also compete in the pole vault for Madison.
On the boys side, Aaron Hawkes and Nathan Hasleton will both compete in the pole vault for the Bulldogs
Kadin Hanscom, who will be competing at Dakota Wesleyan University next year, will close out his Madison career by competing in the long jump and the 100-meter dash.
“He’s just a great kid,” Madison track coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “He works hard and he runs hard. He has a great work ethic. He’s a really good teammate. He really helps his teammates along.”
This marks the first year that Audrey Nelson has competed in track and field, and she’s enjoyed a lot of success. At the region meet, Nelson set a school and region record in the high jump with a mark of 5-05. Nelson will look to build off that performance at the state meet.
“This is Audrey’s first year out for high school track,” Unterbrunner said. “She’s been a wonderful contributor. She’s a really good athlete. She plays basketball and volleyball. She’s pretty darn athletic. She’s done a great job. She’s been so coachable. She doesn’t freak out when she knocks the bar down. She has a great attitude and has a great work ethic. I’ve enjoyed her being on the team.”
Bella Maxwell will compete in both the shot put and the discus for the Bulldogs. Abby Morse will also be competing in the shot put.
Trey Smith will compete in the shot put and discus for the Bulldogs. Unterbrunner said that Smith is a very versatile athlete.
“Trey is an all-around athlete,” Unterbrunner said. “He could probably run sprints. He’s just a heck of an athlete. He works really hard. You ask him to do something and he does it.”
The Bulldogs have several individuals who have a shot at winning the state title in their respective events. Unterbrunner has no doubt that if her athletes give it their all that they’ll enjoy success this weekend at the state meet.
“It will be a success if the kids enjoy success,” Unterbrunner said. “These kids work so hard, and I want them to reach their potential and the goals they’ve set for themselves.”
The Madison track and field team consists of 15 seniors. All of them have enjoyed success throughout their prep sports careers, and that’s due to their work ethic.
“The seniors have a great work ethic, and it’s shown with the success that they’ve enjoyed,” Unterbrunner said. “They won the state championship in football. A gymnastic state championship. They’re great leaders. If I ask these kids to do something, they’ll work their hardest to accomplish it. It’s been truly appreciated.”
Unterbrunner said that she’ll miss having this group of seniors around the Madison track and field program.
“They have so many great attributes,” the Madison coach said.
“Every single one of them are good individuals. They’re good people. They’re going to contribute to whatever community they end up in. They know how to work hard and they’re compassionate. I’ve had them in the classrooms, and I’ve had the privilege to coach them in track and field. I’m going to miss them.”