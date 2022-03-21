The Chester Flyers are excited to get back onto the golf course.
The Flyers are a year removed from the boys team winning the Class B State Tournament and the girls placed eighth overall. With every golfer returning from those two teams, it figures to be another successful season on the links for the Flyers.
The Flyers will be led by a strong group of seniors that include six boys and two girls. Out of the six senior boys, four placed in the Top 100 at the state tournament last spring and three placed in the Top 40.
Chase McDonald placed seventh overall, which marked the third time in his prep golf career that he placed in the Top 10 at the state tournament.
Brayden Vogel placed 21st overall. Ashton Olivier placed 36th overall and Brayden Vogel placed 96th overall.
“The senior class is special to me for a few reasons,” Chester golf coach Brooke McDonald said. “One of the main reasons they are so special is that they are the group of kids that I coached in middle school and then moved into high school as their coach, so I’ve been with them for the last seven years. They have a great work ethic and push each other to become a better golfer. Since golf is an individual sport, they will call each other up on the weekends to go out and get extra time on the course.”
With such a strong group returning, McDonald expects her program to build off the success they had last season — a season that concluded with their first state title in program history.
The leader of the group is McDonald’s son Chase, who will be competing in golf after high school at Augustana University.
“It’s hard to pick one or two student athletes who stand out because we all have a part of succeeding as a team,” McDonald said. “If I had to pick one, I would pick Chase. He has been the team captain for a few years and has an outstanding work ethic. He puts in the extra hours to see the team succeed. I also have the whole returning girls team and boys team, and I’m looking forward to seeing them place well individually and as a team this year.”
Heading into the season, the Flyers’ expectations are sky high. They’ve set lofty goals for themselves and they plan on reaching those benchmarks through hard work and determination.
“I have high expectations for the girls and the boys to finish strong at each meet,” McDonald said. “Golf can be a very humbling sport, and last year’s motto was ‘the most important shot is the next one’ because many times I will tell them to just move on and things will get better. We can’t focus on what just happened, but need to focus on the next shot or even the next hole. This year’s motto is ‘practice like you’ve never won and play like you’ve never lost’. By doing just that, we will have a very successful season.”