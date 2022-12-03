featured Bulldogs win home opener against Estelline/Hendricks By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Dec 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MADISON's Karlie Nelson competes in the vault during Madison's home opener against Estelline/Hendricks on Thursday. Photo by Brennen Rupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison gymnastics team won its home-opener on Thursday with a 131.450-127.700 victory against Estelline/Hendricks.The Bulldogs had two individuals place in the Top Three on the bars.Karlie Nelson and Kyra Wiese tied for second place with scores of 7.7000.Nelson placed second on the beam with a score of 8.400. Julia Dossett placed third on the beam with a score of 8.350.Nelson earned a first-place finish in the floor routine with a score of 9.100.Ellie Keller placed fourth in the floor routine with a score of 8.7500.Nelson placed second in the vault with a mark of 9.000. Evie Boecker placed sixth in the vault with a mark of 8.4500.Nelson finished second in the all-around with a total of 34.200.Sophie Petterreins placed fourth with a total of 30.550.With the victory, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the young season.They’ll be back in action at home on Tuesday when they play host to West Central. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bulldogs win home opener against Estelline/Hendricks Welcome holidays with Madison MasterSingers Maxine Unterbrunner back on the bench for the Bulldogs Looking to the future for ORR Casanovas City commission to meet Monday Madison's Caden DeVries named first-team all-state OSHA probes worker's death at Sioux Falls packaging facility South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form