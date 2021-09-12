Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15

Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Burke def. St. Mary’s, Neb., 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 15-11

Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-22, 25-13

Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-7, 25-22, 25-11

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-13, 15-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11

Elkton-Lk Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rut, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21

Madison def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13

Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20

Redfield def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14

SF Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Chester def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19

Garretson def. Flandreau, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Second Round

Beresford def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19

Chester def. Baltic, 23-25, 25-20, 27-29, 25-16, 15-7

Semifinal

Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, 16-25, 15-13