Thursday's scores Sep 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday’s ScoresPREP VOLLEYBALLAvon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14Burke def. St. Mary’s, Neb., 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 15-11Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-22, 25-13Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-7, 25-22, 25-11Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-13, 15-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11Elkton-Lk Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rut, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21Madison def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20Redfield def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14SF Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10Big East Conference TournamentFirst RoundChester def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19Garretson def. Flandreau, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17Second RoundBeresford def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19Chester def. Baltic, 23-25, 25-20, 27-29, 25-16, 15-7SemifinalGarretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, 16-25, 15-13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Bob Schamber Dan Pardy Guns and much more at new pawn shop Chuck Pulford Shelly Palmer Craig Williamson Police find Sioux Falls man drinking beer inside closed bar Donna Cihak Dusty Johnson finds praiseworthy CTE program at MHS DSU celebrates opening of Paulson Center Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar