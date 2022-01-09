The Madison Bulldogs dropped a back-and-forth boys basketball contest against Winner on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The Warriors remained undefeated with a 48-45 victory over the Bulldogs.
Aiden Jensen opened the scoring to put the Bulldogs up early. Following a three-pointer from Winner, Madison’s Nate Ricke gave the lead back to the Bulldogs at 4-3.
The Warriors reclaimed the lead after knocking down another three-pointer. Peyton Wolf hit a three-pointer for the Bulldogs to give them a 7-6 lead.
Following Wolf’s three-pointer, the Warriors went on a 12-0 run to take a 18-7 lead. A Jensen three-pointer cut Winner’s lead to 18-10.
Jensen’s three-pointer kickstarted a 12-0 run for Madison to give the Bulldogs a 19-18 lead.
At the half, Madison held a 22-21 lead.
A bucket from Mickale Dohrer opened the scoring in the second half for the Bulldogs. Dohrer’s basket put Madison up 24-23.
With the Bulldogs trailing 27-24, Ricke hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 27-27. The Warriors then went on a 7-0 run to take a 34-27 lead. At the end of the third quarter, Madison trailed Winner 40-32.
Jensen opened the scoring in the fourth quarter to make it a 40-34 ballgame. Jensen then hit a three-pointer to cut Winner’s lead to 43-39. Winner answered with a three-pointer of its own to push the lead back to seven, 46-39.
With the Bulldogs trailing 48-45 with less than 10 seconds left in the game, Madison’s game-tying three-point attempt could not find the bottom of the net.
Jensen was named Player of the Game for the Bulldogs after scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds.
Wolf scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Ricke finished the game with 10 points.
The night prior, the Bulldogs lost another close game to Tea Area 63-61. With those two close losses, the Bulldogs are now 3-4 overall.
Ricke finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jensen scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Aspen Dahl scored 12 points. Dohrer reached double figures with 11 points.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, when they host Flandreau.