Eddy Ullom, a self-described sports lover, had never heard of the Madison Senior Games until Bernie Schuurmans, the director of the local event, approached Ullom’s wife Paula about competing in the event last year.
“Bernie talked to my wife, who works at the courthouse here in Madison,” Ullom said. “He kind of hounded her a little bit, because he knew I bowled a couple nights a week in league. I also used to coach softball and baseball. I’ve always loved sports and being around them.”
The Senior Games are for any man or woman over the age of 50 and consist of various track and field events, as well as basketball competitions, cycling and games like pickleball.
Last year marked the first time that Ullom competed in the Senior Games and the ultra competitive, soon to be 69-year-old competed in nearly every event offered.
“My wife and I did mixed bowling,” Ullom said.
“I did men’s bowling. I threw horseshoes and bean bags. I competed in shuffleboard. I threw the javelin. I did the softball throw. I did all three basketball games. I did the standing and running long jump. I ran in the 50- and 100-meter.”
Since moving to Madison in 1975, Ullom has been a member of a bowling league in town. He competes in the men’s league on Thursday nights and on Sunday nights you can find him at the bowling alley competing in the mixed league.
Of all the events that Ullom competed in last year, he mentioned that horseshoes was one of his favorites.
“I used to throw horseshoes in a league here in town,” Ullom said. “That has since disappeared. I love to bowl. I’ve been in the league here in town since 1975.”
Ullom loves to compete — and he dislikes losing with a passion. That competitive spirit is a big reason why Ullom is excited to compete in the Senior Games again this year.
“I just love to see how good I actually am at some of these competitions,” Ullom said. “I love competition and I hate losing.”
Ullom said one of the joys of taking part in the Senior Games is being able to compete with his wife and have his grandkids come and watch him do his thing.
“I love being able to compete with my wife,” Ullom said. “I love what Bernie has going with this. All my grandkids come and watch to cheer me on. My one grandson, Kaden Guischer, is kind of my coach and is one of my biggest fans.”
Prior to last year, Ullom had never heard of the Senior Games. A year later, Ullom plans on taking part in the annual competition for as long as he can.
“This will be my second year competing,” Ullom said. “I didn’t even know about them until last year. I’ll do it until the day that I die.”