Four area drivers competed at the 32nd 360-Nationals at Knoxville Raceway, at Knoxville, Iowa.
During the opening night on Thursday, Aaron Werner of Colman and Nunda’s Cody Hansen were in the infield. Werner placed third in the C-Feature while Hansen finished fifth.
With his third-place finish, Werner advanced to the B-Feature and placed 17th in the race. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. of Sunnyville, Texas, won the A-Feature on Thursday night.
Werner placed ninth in his heat race while Hansen was 10th in his heat race. Winning heat races were Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif.; Chase Randall, Waco, Texas; Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind.; Corey Day, Clovis, Calif.; and Devin Kline, Knoxville, Iowa.
On Friday night, Ramona’s Ryan Bickett and Madison’s Dylan Opdahl were in action. Bickett placed 15th in the B-Feature as NASCAR star Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, Calif., won the B-Feature.
Opdahl placed second behind only Alan Zoutte of Knoxville in the Last Chance race. With his second-place finish. Opdahl qualified for the C-Feature. However, he did not start the race. Winning the C-Feature was Clayton Christensen of Spencer, Iowa.
Winning the A-Feature on Friday night was Brian Brown of Higginsville, Mo.
Bickett was eighth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Davey Heskin, St. Michael, Minn.; Tasker Phillips, Plesantville, Iowa; Austin Miller, Lacona, Iowa; Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa; Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW; and Kelby Watt, Adel, Iowa.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Werner placed 13th in the D-Feature on Saturday night as Colby Copeland of Roseville, Calif., won the B-Feature.
Hansen placed 13th in the E-Feature while Bickett did not start the E-Feature. Jeff Carney of El Paso, Texas, won the E-Feature.
Capturing the 32nd annual title on Saturday night was Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas.
Hansen’s No. 4 sprinter won the best appearing car during the 360 Nationals.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen placed eighth in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature on Saturday night at Miller Central Speedway. Winning the A-Feature was Cole Searing of Huron.
Karlen placed seventh in the heat race while Chad Becker of Aberdeen won the heat race.
Madison’s Kurtis Clark was sixth in the Wissota Modified heat race while Madison’s Chris Moore and Matt Jertowski did not finish the heat race. Winning the heat race was Mike Stearns of Aberdeen.
All three Madison drivers did not finish the A-Feature, which was won by Stearns.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements placed 12th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feautre as Maria Broksieck of Goodwin won the A-Feature.
Clements was sixth in his heat. Winning heat races were Broksieck, Andy Rossow, Florence and Kyle Bertram, Dallas.