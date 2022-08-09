Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Four area drivers competed at the 32nd 360-Nationals at Knoxville Raceway, at Knoxville, Iowa.

During the opening night on Thursday, Aaron Werner of Colman and Nunda’s Cody Hansen were in the infield. Werner placed third in the C-Feature while Hansen finished fifth.