Nick Huntimer has always had a passion for sports. Whether it was competing or watching, he could never get enough.
“I have a passion for sports,” Huntimer said.
“It could be playing sports, watching sports on TV, attending games or just analyzing sports data. I love to analyze numbers and data. I always love to watch sports. I pretty much watch SportsCenter almost every day. I love to follow college sports.”
A graduate of Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in 2001, Huntimer attended Dakota State University.
During the fall of his freshman year, Huntimer worked for the sports information department.
It’s from there that Huntimer turned his passion for sports into a successful career — going from work study to a part-time employee to eventually becoming the sports information director.
Huntimer was recently named the North Star Athletic Association’s Sports Information Director of the Year.
He earned the award last year and was a recipient of the award in 2013.
“It’s an honor to receive the award again,” Huntimer said.
“It’s so great to see Dakota State sports programs rising, and we won our first-ever North Star Athletic Association all-sports trophy this year. I love working with Dakota State, as well as the North Star Athletic Association. They are great people to work with. It’s a recognition of the hard work, commitment, knowing that I have the passion for sports on many levels. Even though I’m profoundly deaf, the collaboration, communication with other people, are just awesome to work with, thanks to the technology that we have today.”
Huntimer has been a member of the DSU Athletic Department for more than 20 years. He’s a prominent figure at DSU sporting events and has watched the rise of the athletic programs. He’s excited to be a part of the next chapter of Trojan athletics.
“It’s so amazing to see the continued growth of Dakota State athletics,” Huntimer said.
“There will be more history-breaking moments for all the programs. There will be more memorable moments in athletics and I’m very proud to be part of their history that we had since I was the Sports Information Director at DSU. I enjoy watching our teams win games, win conference titles and qualify for the national tournaments, hoping that one day we would be able to win a national championship and bring it to the Madison community.”
Find a job that you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.
Huntimer loves what he does covering the DSU athletic programs. However, he says it’s the people he works with who makes it a joy to come into work each day.
“I really enjoy working with all of my co-workers here at Dakota State,” Huntimer said.
“They are amazing to work with, even though I’m profoundly deaf, meaning that there are ways of communicating with each other, especially with the technology that we have today.”