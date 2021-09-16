The championship night at I-90 Speedway was held on Saturday night with several area drivers competing in the last race of the season at the track near Hartford.
In the IMCA Racesaver class, three Madison drivers competed in the A-Feature. Nate Barger placed sixth while his brother Nick finished 14th. Dillon Bickett did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Renn Weber of Hartford.
In the B-Feature, Nate Barger finished second to Trefer Walker of O’Neill, Neb. Placing sixth in the B-Feature was Colman’s Chris Shoenrock and placing seventh was Madison’s Courtney Stambeck.
Heat race winners were Jared Jensen, Parker; Andrew Sullivan, Arnold’s Park, Iowa; and Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls. Nick Barger was fourth in his heat race while Bickett was fifth, Shoenrock was sixth and Stambeck was seventh.
Nate Barger did not finish his heat race.
For the season, Nate Barger finished third in the points standing while Bickett was ninth.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald won his heat race in the Late Model Street Stock division. Other heat race winners were Jayke Glanzer, Bridgewater; and Colby Klaassen; Little Rock, Iowa. Wentworth’s Ron Howe placed fifth in his heat race.
Steuerwald was fourth in the A-Feature, which was won by Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Two Madison drivers competed in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Doug Wallis placed 12th. Curt Ottoson did not finish the race.
Brandon’s Dustin Kruse won the event.
Winning heat races were Scott Kennedy, Sioux Falls; Anthony Van Everdigen, Mitchell; Dustin Johnson, Mitchell; and Tyler Myers, Harrisburg. Wallis was second in his heat race while Ottoson was third in his heat race.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Huset’s Speedway was the site of the USAC Nationals over the weekend with one area driver competing in the Midget division all three nights. Colman’s Aaron Werner competed all three nights.
On Friday night, Werner placed ninth in his heat race and eighth in the B-Feature.
On Saturday night, Werner was eighth in his heat race and 22nd in the A-Feature.
Werner was eighth in his heat and 15th in the A-Feature on Sunday. Winning the A-feature on both Saturday and Sunday was Chris Windom of Canton, Ill.