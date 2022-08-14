Joey Liesinger has been the boys golf coach at Madison High School since 2008. On average, Liesinger has 12 boys to coach. This year’s team has 19 individuals out for the team and will be the largest group Liesinger has had during his tenure.
“I’ve got to say things are headed in the right direction because we have all these numbers,” Liesinger said. “The goal for my seventh-graders is to get out and have fun. My middle-schoolers know and understand the rules. For varsity, we want to qualify for state as a team. We want to get all five players in at state. I want the team to average 360 now but get down to 350 by the end of the year.”
Of the 19 individuals, the Bulldogs return one golfer who qualified for state last season. Kaden Guischer shot a 186 at last year’s state meet in Madison and tied for 43rd place. Now as a junior and with state experience under his belt, Guischer figures to be the top golfer for the Bulldogs this season.
“He plays a lot during the summer,” Liesinger said. “His uncle is a pro at Tomahawk Country Club. He plays competitively all summer long. He’s on the Sanford Junior Tour. He’s out there competing in the summer. He’s a dedicated golfer. He’s got the capability to qualify for state and place in the Top 10.”
Last year’s team had no seniors on the roster. This season the Bulldogs will have two seniors with vastly different golf experience.
Lucas Mork has been a member of the Madison golf team since he was a seventh-grader.
“I look for Lucas to qualify for state,” Liesinger said. “He’s shooting bogey golf right now.”
Fellow senior Hayden Kane previously played football. The 2022 season will mark the first year that Kane has golfed competitively.
“It’s his first year out for golf,” Liesinger said. “He’s hovering around bogey golf right now. Even though it’s his first year out, he’s played a lot of golf before.”
The Bulldogs will tee off the 2022 season on Monday at the Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford.
“I’d like us to shoot bogey,” Liesinger said. “I think we can get to 360. It’s an easier track than Madison Country Club. I’m looking for us to shoot 90s across the board, average-wise.”
Following Monday’s meet, the Bulldogs will be back in Madison at the Madison Country Club on Tuesday for their first home meet of the season.
“Madison Country Club is a very difficult golf course,” Liesinger said. “Hopefully we’ll have a home course advantage on Tuesday, but I’m still looking for that 360.”
The 2022 Class A State Golf Tournament will be held on Oct. 3-4 at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.