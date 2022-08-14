Mork chipping onto green

MADISON'S LUCAS MORK is one of two seniors on the Madison High School golf team this fall. 

 Daily Leader file photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Joey Liesinger has been the boys golf coach at Madison High School since 2008. On average, Liesinger has 12 boys to coach. This year’s team has 19 individuals out for the team and will be the largest group Liesinger has had during his tenure.

“I’ve got to say things are headed in the right direction because we have all these numbers,” Liesinger said. “The goal for my seventh-graders is to get out and have fun. My middle-schoolers know and understand the rules. For varsity, we want to qualify for state as a team. We want to get all five players in at state. I want the team to average 360 now but get down to 350 by the end of the year.”