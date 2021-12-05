The Madison Bulldogs’ wrestling team opened the season at home on Thursday with a pair of match victories. Madison defeated Milbank 45-30 and Sioux Falls Jefferson 52-19.
Madison 45, Milbank 30
In the 126-pound division, Madison’s Carson Wolf defeated Jacob Johnson by pinfall. Madison’s Blake Johnson defeated Kaden Krause by decision (8-5) in the 132-pound division.
Isaac Henry made quick work against Brayden Christensen in the 138-pound division. The Bulldog pinned his counterpart in 52 seconds.
Jess Englert picked up Madison’s third victory by pinfall by defeating Jayden Johnson in the 145-pound division.
Madison’s Lucas Johnson defeated Jesse Schneck by decision (6-1) in the 170-pound division. Riley Kearing defeated Milbank’s Leyton Raffety by decision (10-4) in the 182-pound division.
In the 195-pound division, Madison’s Braxton Bjorklund won by pinfall over Nick Trevett.
“I thought that we wrestled extremely well in our first dual of the year,” Madison head coach Chris Waba said. “We thought that our kids were aggressive and went out to attack their opponents, and it turned out well for us. Milbank is always a very disciplined wrestling team, and they are just full of tough kids.
If you don’t match their intensity, it will be a long night, and I thought our kids rose to the challenge for our first outing of the year. This dual was full of close matches that could have gone either way, and we were able to come out on top in a majority of them.”
Madison 52, Sioux Falls Jefferson 19
Sioux Falls Jefferson took the first two matches of the dual, before Caleb Hodges defeated Gabriel Bastemeyer by technical fall (17-0) in the 120-pound division.
Carson Wolf defeated Shin Loreno by fall in the 126-pound division to pick up points for the Bulldogs.
In the 138-pound division, Isaac Henry defeated Nolan Jessen by decision (9-5). Madison’s Jess Englert won by decision over Benjamin Neilan in the 145-pound division.
Madison’s Tyler Whitlock won by decision (12-2) against Carter Dahl in the 152-pound division. Sutton Bern won by fall in the 160-pound division against Assefa Tesfamichael.
Madison’s Lucas Johnson won by fall in the 170-pound division over Jayden Pankratz. In the 195-pound division, Braxton Bjorklund won by fall over Ryan Treadway.
Alex Swedlund won by fall over Landon VanRoekel in the 220-pound division.
“This was one of those duals that we just didn’t know what to expect,” Waba said. “Sioux Falls Jefferson is a new school, and we had no idea what kind of program they would bring to town. They are young but have some good athletes and stayed in pretty good positions all night long. They are a physical team, and we will have to be prepared for them as they continue to get better.”