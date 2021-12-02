The South Dakota State Volleyball Coaches Association recently announced the 2021 All-State Volleyball Teams, and a trio of local athletes received All-State honors.
Madison’s Audrey Nelson earned Class A All-State team honors. As a sophomore, Nelson recorded 433 kills and 83 blocks.
“Audrey did a nice job stepping up this season,” said Jill Kratovil, the Madison head volleyball coach. “She has only gotten stronger and faster from her freshman year, which helped her be one of the top athletes in Class A. I can’t wait to watch her grow over the next two years.”
Chester’s Jayda Kenyon earned Class B All-State honors for the second straight season. Kenyon. The senior outside hitter finished the 2021 season with 275 kills.
“It’s quite an honor to have a player named to the Class B All-State team,” Chester head coach Jean Benson said. “Jayda has had that distinction now for two years in a row. She is a high-powered, left-handed hitter who has been a huge contributor to the success of the Lady Flyer volleyball program.”
All-State honors is not the only recognition that Kenyon earned this season. The Chester netter is also a Miss Volleyball finalist for the state of South Dakota.
“She will represent the Chester school and Lady Flyer volleyball program by playing in the 2021 S.D. All-Star volleyball match this weekend,” Benson said.
Colman-Egan’s Mackenzie Hemmer was named to the Class B All-State team. The senior middle hitter finished the season with 397 kills and 469 digs.
“It’s awesome to see one of our athletes get this honor,” said Abigail Dockter, the Colman-Egan head volleyball coach. “Every team’s success always comes down to the athletes performing each game. Our success this season has really come down to our players, and Mackenzie was a huge key factor in each game. Mackenzie is a very determined and competitive athlete who will go above and beyond to make sure her team is successful.”
Hemmer finished her prep volleyball career with 923 kills, 1,090 digs and 388 blocks. Dockter said Hemmer’s production and leadership will be greatly missed.
“She’s an all-around volleyball player who excels in every position she plays,” Doctor said. “Her athleticism makes her very dominant everywhere on the floor. She’s quick on her feet and extremely strong, allowing her to do a quick approach and have a lot of power behind her swing. She’s very versatile at the net and can hit aggressively from anywhere on the court.
She’s extremely good at reading her opponent, getting a quick block up or digging a tipped ball. Her leadership has been a huge key to our team’s success this year. She holds each one of her teammates accountable to play to their fullest potential and will get after them if they are not.”
That leadership was on full display during Colman-Egan’s playoff run this past season. The Hawks reached the Class B State Championship, where they fell to Warner 3-0.
“She really showed that leadership during the playoffs,” Dockter said. “She was not afraid to get after her teammates if they weren’t performing to their full potential.
Mackenzie is extremely competitive and athletic which has made her our go-to player all season. She has been a huge part of this program’s success over the last five years.
Each year this program has become more and more successful, and she has helped groom this program into what it is today.”