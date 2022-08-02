As the racing season is winding down, two Madison drivers are battling for the points title in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car division at I-90 Speedway near Hartford. Dillon Bickett is the points leader by one point over Nate Barger going into this week’s action.
Barger moved into second place with a second-place finish in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature on Saturday night. Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford won the race. Bickett finished in ninth place.
Barger was second in his heat race while Bickett placed fourth. Winning heat races were Jesse Lindberg, Sioux Falls; Dylan Waxdahl, Hartford; Goos, Jr.; and Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls.
In the Midwest Sprint Car Touring Series, Madison’s Chuck McGillivray placed 12th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Parker’s Brant O’Banion.
McGillivray placed fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races in MSTS were Eric Lutz, Sioux Falls; O’Banion; and Troy Schreurs, Baltic.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald had another good night at I-90 Speedway. He placed fifth in the A-Feature after starting 12th. Wentworth’s Ron Howe was eighth while Chester’s Brett Martin was 11th. Winning the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Howe and Martin both placed second in their heat races while Steuerwald finished third. Winning heat races were Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls; Brandon Ferguson, Lennox; and Yeigh.
Madison’s Doug Wallis had a great start in the USRA B-Modified class as he led all eight laps en route to winning his heat race. Other heat race winners were Tanner James, Mt. Vernon; Tanner Koster, Sioux Falls; and Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls.
Rutland’s Tucker Powell finished third in his heat race. Madison’s Curt Ottoson did not finish his heat.
Wallis placed 15th in the A-Feature while Powell was 17th. Winning the USRA B-Modified A-Feature was Ethan’s Camden Myers.
Madison’s Travis Christensen placed eighth in the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature. Levi Vander Weide of Sioux Falls won the race.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare was sixth in the USRA Hobby Stock B-Feature and did not qualify for the A-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Bryant Klaassen of Adrian, Minn.
Christensen was second in his heat race while Hare was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Gulbrandson,; Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls; Vander Weide; and Bill Christensen, Garretson.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Doug VanLiere had a decent night at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night where he finished fourth in the Wissota Super Stock A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Trevor Nelson of Warner.
VanLiere finished second the heat race as Brad Kopecky of Miller won the heat race.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements placed third in his heat race in the Wissota Street Stock class. Winning heat races were Kyle Bertram, Dallas; and Maria Broksieck, Goodwin.
Clements did not finish the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Luke Johnson of Miller.
ASCS SPRINT CARS
The ASCS 360 Sprint cars were in action at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., on July 28. Ramona’s Ryan Bickett was 17th in the A-Feature while Madison’s Dylan Opdahl was 18th. Winning the A-Feature was Matt Covington of Glenpool, Okla.
Bickett was fourth in his heat race while Opdahl was sixth.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen was 12th in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature at Casino Speedway near Watertown on Sunday night. Winning the A-Feature was Blake Swenson of Watertown.
Karlen was eighth in his heat race while Tyler McDonald of Huron and Swenson won heat races.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Two Madison area drivers placed in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Car A-Feature at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday night. Nunda’s Cody Hansen was 18th while McGillivray was 19th. Winning the A-Feature was Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City, Okla.
McGillivray was fifth in his heat race while Hansen was sixth. Winning heat races were Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls; Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks; and Timms.
Steuerwald placed second in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature on Sunday night. Howe placed 16th in the race and Colby Klaassen of Little Rock, Iowa, won the A-Feature.
Steuerwald placed second in his heat race while Howe was fourth. Winning heat races were J.J. Zebell, Parker; Klaassen; and Shaun Taylor, Sioux Falls.