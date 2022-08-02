Purchase Access

As the racing season is winding down, two Madison drivers are battling for the points title in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car division at I-90 Speedway near Hartford. Dillon Bickett is the points leader by one point over Nate Barger going into this week’s action.

Barger moved into second place with a second-place finish in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature on Saturday night. Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford won the race. Bickett finished in ninth place.