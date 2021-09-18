featured DSU wins 40-13 By KIM BENEDICT Publisher Sep 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY defeated Presentation College 40-13 on Saturday in the annual Ag Bowl football game at Trojan Field in Madison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Local veteran organizes Veteran Suicide Awareness March Sioux Falls rally SD girl killed in Minnesota storms that spawned 2 tornadoes DSU wins 40-13 Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar