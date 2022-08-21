It was a battle of Top Five teams in Class 9AA at Howard on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Howard Tigers squared off against No. 4-ranked Hanson to kick off the season.
On the opening drive, Howard, the defending Class 9A state champion, capped off the first drive of the season with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Taiden Hoyer to Atticus Darnell.
Hoyer added a rushing touchdown and Karsyn Feldhaus scored on the ground to build a 20-lead for the Tigers.
Hanson scored 12 unanswered points to trim Howard’s lead to 20-12, but could not complete the comeback as Howard held on to pick up the eight-point victory.
The Tigers will be back on the field on Friday, when they travel to Canistota. It will be another battle of top-ranked teams with Canistota being the top-ranked team in Class 9A. Canistota opened the season with a 43-28 victory against Irene-Wakonda.
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Colman-Egan 14
It was all Elkton-Lake Benton, all the time, on Thursday in Elkton. The Elks raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back as they defeated the visiting Hawks 55-14 to open the 2022 season.
Easton Williamson passed for 56 yards on nine completions. Williamson also churned out 41 yards on the ground and scored on a rushing touchdown.
Hayden Pearson ran for 35 yards and one touchdown. Logan Voelker caught five passes for 35 yards. Sutton Bunde hauled in one pass for 29 yards.
The Hawks will be back home on Friday night when they host Deubrook.