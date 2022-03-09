Purchase Access

Dakota State University halted its four-game baseball losing skid Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of host-team Randall (Okla.).

The Trojans edged the Saints 6-2 in eight innings and completed the doubleheader sweep with a 9-3 game two victory at Randall Baseball Field.

DSU lifted its overall record to 8-5. Randall fell to 6-14.

DSU stays on the road with a four-game schedule at Dallas Christian (Texas) Baseball Field this weekend.

The Trojans play the host team Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by another contest vs. Blackburn (Ill.) at 12 p.m.