The Dakota State University Trojans went 1-3 at the Joplin Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
DSU scored a season-high 18 runs during the first game of the tournament on Saturday against Graceland.
Jace Pribyl drove in a team-leading five runs and collected two hits, including a double. Kameron Bryant hit a triple, a home run and drove in four runs for DSU. Mason Macaluso recorded four hits, including a home run.
Grant Svikulus picked up the win for the Trojans. The junior pitcher recorded five strikeouts on the mound.
Midland 2, DSU 0
Midland (Neb.) won the pitcher’s duel with DSU 2-0 in the second game of the Joplin Tournament on Saturday. The setback ended the Trojans’ six-game winning streak.
Will Clair was strong on the mound for the Trojans, but DSU’s bats were silenced against Midland. Clair pitched six innings and struck out six batters.
Clarke 3, DSU 1
DSU fell short in the first game on the second day of the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Trojans dropped a non-conference contest to Clarke (Iowa) of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) 3-1.
Macaluso drove in the team’s lone run. JD Kirchner was solid on the mound for DSU. He pitched seven innings and recorded eight strikeouts.
Morningside 8, DSU 7
The Trojans wrapped up the two-day tournament with an 8-7 loss to Morningside on Sunday. Stats were not available for this game.
By going 1-3, the Trojans are now 6-4 overall. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday in Brandon against Dakota Wesleyan University.