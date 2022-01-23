Prep Boys Basketball
Dell Rapids 65,
Madison 60
The Madison Bulldogs lost another close affair on Thursday against Dell Rapids. The Bulldogs entered Thursday’s road contest with five losses. Of those, four were by four points. Madison’s sixth loss of the season was a 65-60 defeat in overtime.
At Dell Rapids, Aiden Jensen led Madison’s Bulldogs with 20 points. Jensen also grabbed six rebounds. Aspen Dahl scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded five steals.
Peyton Wolf scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Trey Smith scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Nate Ricke chipped in with eight points.
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Madison 34
The Madison Bulldogs struggled to find their rhythm on offense at home on Friday. With their offense sputtering, the Bulldogs fell to Sioux Falls Christian 50-34.
Dahl led the Bulldogs with 15 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Jensen chipped in with nine rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs have now dropped five straight games and are 3-7 overall. Madison will look to break back into the win column on Tuesday, when they hit the road to take on Chamberlain.
Howard 49,
Bridgewater-Emery 42
The Howard Tigers picked up their seventh win of the season on Thursday by defeating Bridgewater-Emery 49-42.
Kolt Koepsell recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Koepsell scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jace Sifore scored 13 points and dished out five assists. Ryder Erickson chipped in with nine points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 7-2 overall. Howard will be back in action on Friday, when the Tigers host Ethan.
Chester 50, Beresford 42
The Chester Flyers picked up their sixth win of the season on Saturday with a 50-42 victory over Beresford.
Stratton Eppard scored 14 points and recorded six steals for Chester. Jovi Wolf scored 14 points.
With the win, the Flyers are now 6-7 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday, when they hit the road to take on Canistota.
Prep Girls Basketball
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 25
The Madison Bulldogs struggled offensively during their 55-25 home loss to Sioux Falls Christian on Friday.
Zoey Gerry finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Audrey Nelson chipped in with nine points.
The loss drops Madison to 2-9 overall. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Tea Area.
Bridgewater-Emery 47, Howard 45
The Howard Tigers lost a tightly-contested matchup against Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday. The Tigers entered the fourth quarter leading 38-34. In the fourth quarter, Bridgewater-Emery outscored the Tigers 13-7 to pick up the narrow 47-45 victory.
Kate Conner picked up the double-double for the Tigers. Conner scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Dakota Spader chipped in with six points. Abby Aslesen scored four points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
With the loss, the Tigers have now dropped three straight games and are 6-5 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday, when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Beresford 79, Chester 75
The Chester Flyers lost to Beresford 79-75 in overtime on Saturday in Chester. With the loss, the Flyers fell to 2-10 overall.
Emmerson Eppard scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out seven assists for the Flyers.
Emery Larson scored 20 points for Chester. Carly Becker reached double figures with 17 points. Jacy Wolf dished out 11 assists.