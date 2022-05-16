The Colman-Egan Hawks and the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders competed in the Dakota Valley Conference meet on Thursday in DeSmet. Ten teams competed at the conference meet.
The Colman-Egan girls team placed first overall with a team score of 164. The boys placed fourth with a team score of 73.5.
Both the boys and girls from ORR placed ninth overall.
Colman-Egan
Daniela Lee found herself in familiar territory with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Lee clocked a time of 12.85 seconds. The Colman-Egan sprinter also placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.89 seconds.
Reese Luze placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.35. Anya Hemmer placed seventh in 2:52.16.
Luze won the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.85 seconds.
The Hawks had three individuals place in the Top Four in the long jump. Mackenzie Hemmer placed second with a mark of 15-05.25. Hailey Larson was third with a leap of 15-01.75. Lanie Mousel placed fourth with a mark of 15-00.25.
Mackenzie Hemmer placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.67 seconds. Sarah Voelker placed seventh in 19.20 seconds.
Hemmer also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.56 seconds.
Anya Hemmer placed seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 6:20.74.
Elaina Rhode placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.
In the triple jump, Mackenzie Hemmer placed first with a mark of 35-07.50. Larson was second with a leap of 33-02.00. Mousel placed fifth with a mark of 30-06.75.
Kadance Landis placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32-02.00. Michoen Williamson placed eighth with a mark of 29-06.50.
Landis was seventh in the discus with a mark of 85-03.
The 4x100 relay team of Presley Luze, Lanie Mousel, Brynlee Landis and Lee placed first with a time of 53.56.
The 4x200 relay team of Reese Luze, Mousel, Landis and Lee finished in first place with a time of 1:50.33.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Rhode, Landis and Reese Luze placed first with a time of 4:18.50.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Austin Gullickson placed second with a time of 19.53 seconds. Jesse Baumberger placed third in 19.84 seconds, while Jackson Zwart was fourth in 20.30 seconds.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Gullickson placed sixth with a time of 51.98 seconds. Jackson Zwart placed seventh with a time of 53.88 seconds. Baumberger placed eighth with a time of 57.31 seconds.
Logan Voelker placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.02 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Christopher Lee, Johnny Keyes, Logan Voelker and Ben Zwart placed second with a time of 46.38 seconds.
In the 200-meter dash, Christopher Lee placed fourth in 23.94 seconds.
Jack Mousel placed fifth in the high jump with a mark of 5-6.
Jase Mousel placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 37-07.25.
Kelby Voelker placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 42-04.50.
ORR
Bailey Hyland placed seventh in the 100-meter dash in 14.16 seconds. Rylan Pearson placed seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.61.
Josie Nold placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 14:23.96. Bree Wettlaufer placed fourth in 14:26.30.
Alivia Bickett placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 30-11.50.
Julia Tyrgstad placed seventh in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.
The 4x200 relay team of Jacob Jaton, Isaac Trygstad, Wyatt Bickett and Will Matson placed second with a time of 1:38.01.
Matson tied for second in the high jump with a mark of 5-8. Matson placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.85 seconds. Bickett placed sixth in 24.53 seconds.
Trygstad placed seventh in the discus with a mark of 114-02. Trygstad placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.14 seconds.