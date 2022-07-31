Purchase Access

The Madison Broncos stamped their ticket to the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 7-4 victory against the Salem Cubs in Dell Rapids on Thursday evening.

After keeping the Cubs off the board in the top of the first inning, the Broncos plated three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the early 3-0 lead.