The Madison Broncos amateur baseball team finished the regular season with an 11-8 record and opened up the Cornbelt District Tournament as the sixth seed.
In the opening round of the district tournament at Dell Rapids, the Broncos lost to the Canova Gang 9-1. The Broncos staved off elimination on Sunday with a 9-2 victory against the Colman A’s.
Canova 9, Madison 1
Canova hit three home runs and used a five-run third inning to blow the game wide open in the first round against the Broncos on Saturday. That five-run inning helped Canova top the Broncos 9-1 to advance in the district tournament.
Greg Biagi drove in Madison’s lone run on a solo home run. Heith Williams and Ty Jorgenson both collected two hits for the Broncos.
Madison 9, Colman 2
Colman got the game started by scoring two runs in the opening frame off Madison starting pitcher Aspen Dahl.
After the shaky start, Dahl settled in and pitched the complete game, striking out nine batters while giving up just two hits. Behind Dahl’s strong pitching performance, the Broncos kept their season alive with a 9-2 victory.
Biagi hit his second home run of the tournament and finished the game with two hits and three RBIs.
Josh Giles collected two hits, including a double. Ty Jorgenson also finished the game with two hits, including a double. Tyler Tappe recorded two hits for the Broncos. Mitch McNary hit a double.
The Broncos will be back in action in Dell Rapids on Thursday when they take on the Salem Cubs at 8 p.m.
Madison went 2-0 against Salem during the regular season. The Broncos won the first meeting between the two teams 18-1. They picked up the season sweep with an 11-7 victory in the second meeting.