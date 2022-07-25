Purchase Access

The Madison Broncos amateur baseball team finished the regular season with an 11-8 record and opened up the Cornbelt District Tournament as the sixth seed.

In the opening round of the district tournament at Dell Rapids, the Broncos lost to the Canova Gang 9-1. The Broncos staved off elimination on Sunday with a 9-2 victory against the Colman A’s.