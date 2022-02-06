The Madison Bulldogs snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 47-39 victory over the Deuel Cardinals.
Kaitlyn Sewell scored the first four points of the game for the Bulldogs and helped them get out to a 4-3 lead.
Zoey Gerry knocked down the first of her seven three-pointers of the game to put the Bulldogs up 7-3. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs held a slim 7-5 lead.
Karley Lurz opened the scoring for Madison in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 9-5. Gerry knocked down her second three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 12-5 lead.
Following Gerry’s three-pointer, the Cardinals went on a 10-2 run to claim a 15-14 lead. The Bulldogs closed out the first half by scoring the final four points, including a layup at the buzzer from Sewell to give them an 18-15 lead.
Gerry opened the second half by knocking down her third three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 21-17. The next time down the court, Gerry buried another three-pointer to put Madison up 24-17. Gerry closed out the third quarter by hitting her third three-pointer of the period to put Madison up 32-19.
Lurz hit a three-pointer for Madison to open the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a 35-21 lead. Gerry’s sixth three-pointer of the contest put Madison up 38-21.
The Cardinals knocked down a three-pointer to trim Madison’s lead to 38-24. Gerry answered right back with her seventh three-pointer of the contest to give the Bulldogs a 41-24 lead.
Deuel then went on a 13-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 41-37. That’s as close as the Cardinals would get, though, as the Bulldogs closed the game by outscoring Deuel 6-2 to pick up the 47-39 victory.
Gerry finished the game with 31 points and seven rebounds. Lurz scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Sewell scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.
West Central 66,
Madison 19
The Bulldogs were held to two first-quarter points on Friday during their 66-19 loss to West Central.
Abby Morse scored six points and grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Audrey Nelson scored four points. By going 1-1 over the weekend, the Bulldogs are now 3-12 overall.