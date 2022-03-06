The Chester Flyers upset the Howard Tigers 45-44 on Friday in Salem in Class B Region 4 Tournament action.
Chester’s plan of attack was to keep the game close until the fourth quarter and hit timely shots. They started the fourth quarter trailing 38-34 and outscored Howard 11-6 in the final eight minutes to pick up the 45-44 victory.
“We knew we were going to be outsized in the paint so our goal was to limit any other chances outside the paint and just try to hold on long enough against their bigs to give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter,” Chester head coach, Adam Gale said. “We were able to do that and then offensively we hit some huge shots when we needed to from the perimeter to close the gap and eventually take the lead late.”
Jovi Wolf scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Chester. Ryan Benson scored nine points and dished out six assists. Ashton Olivier chipped in with seven points.
Luke Koepsell led the Tigers with 13 points. Kolt Koepsell recorded a double-double for the Tigers. He finished the game with 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jace Sifore also recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Sifore scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ryder Erickson chipped in with seven points.
With the win the Flyers extended their winning streak to three games and kept their season alive. Chester will take on De Smet on Tuesday in Huron. De Smet owns a 19-1 record.
“We will again be outsized so we will have our work cut out for us in the paint,” Gale said. “We will need to fight for every rebound as they cannot get second chances. Offensively we will also have to have our best night scoring. We can’t afford to have any dry spells. They’re a great team, the best in the state, so we will need our best effort.”
With the loss, Howard finished the season with an overall record of 17-5.