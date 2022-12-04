SDSU FB

A PAIR of South Dakota State University defensive players dive for the ball against Delaware on Saturday. 

 Submitted photo

Top-seeded South Dakota State University scored on drives of 70 or more yards on each of its first three offensive possessions and cruised into the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals with a 42-6 victory over Delaware Saturday afternoon in Brookings.

The Jackrabbits, who ran their winning streak to a school-record 11 games, improved to 11-1 overall and will host No. 8 Holy Cross next week. Game date and time are to be determined.