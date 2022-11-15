South Dakota State University had six student-athletes listed Tuesday on the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, recognizing their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognized soccer honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Making the Academic All-District Team from SDSU were Cece Limongi, Kaycee Manding, Avery Murdzek, Laney Murdzek, Rachel Preston and Jocelyn Tanner.
All six Jackrabbits hold cumulative grade point averages over 3.70 and previously received All-Summit League honors for the Jackrabbits.
Tanner, the 2022 Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year, is currently studying mathematics and is in graduate school.
Laney Murdzek was a Summit League First Team selection this season and is an exercise science major.
Her sister, Avery Murdzek, was a Second Team All-Summit League choice and is a human biology major.
Manding claimed First Team accolades from the Summit League and is majoring in consumer affairs.
Seniors and honorable mention Summit League picks were Limongi and Preston. The two are set to graduate during the span of the 2022-23 academic year, with Limongi majoring in consumer affairs and Preston in nursing.