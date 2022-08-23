Cierra Watkins

CIERRA WATKINS recently committed to Dakota State University to play basketball. 

 Submitted photo

Family and basketball. Those are two things that Cierra Watkins has always held dear to her heart.

They are also two factors that helped Watkins, a Sioux Falls Jefferson High School senior, recently commit to Dakota State University to continue her basketball career.