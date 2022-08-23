Family and basketball. Those are two things that Cierra Watkins has always held dear to her heart.
They are also two factors that helped Watkins, a Sioux Falls Jefferson High School senior, recently commit to Dakota State University to continue her basketball career.
“DSU speaks family to me,” Watkins said. “Everyone in the community is so supportive of each other, and I love that.”
Now, Watkins will finish her senior year as a Cavalier and will continue to play the game she loves close to home to give her family an opportunity to watch her compete on the hardwood.
“I wanted to stay pretty close to home,” Watkins said. “I wanted my mom and my siblings to be able to come watch me when they can.”
Watkins, a two-sport athlete at Jefferson, has been playing the game of basketball since she was in first grade.
She started to play AAU ball when she was in fourth grade. She is grateful for the opportunity to continue to play the game she loves.
“It means I can play at the next level and not just end my career at high school and AAU ball,” Watkins said. “I get four years more playing my sport that I love.”
Last season was the inaugural season for the Jefferson Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers reached the Class AA State Tournament and won the third-place matchup against Brandon Valley. Watkins played an integral part in the team’s success.
As a junior, Watkins averaged 12.9 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds, two assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Watkins is the ultimate competitor. She loves competing with her teammates on the hardwood. Through that competition, Watkins has met countless acquaintances that she wouldn’t have in her life if it weren’t for basketball.
“I love the competitive nature of the game,” Watkins said. “I also love how much basketball has given me in just my life itself. I’ve made a lot of friends, met a lot of families and have had a lot of great experiences.”
Watkins earned second-team All-State honors last season for Class AA. She finished the season with 58 steals. That defensive prowess will be a perfect fit in DSU’s press defense.
“I would say my defense is my strength on the court,” Watkins said. “I love bringing the defensive intensity that just changes the game completely.”