Abby Aslesen has spent a lot of time inside basketball gyms. As the youngest of three children, the Howard junior has spent many nights and weekends watching her two older siblings compete on the hardwood.
With so much time spent watching the game, it should come as no surprise that the youngest Aslesen developed a passion for the game she grew up watching.
“I have always loved the game, but I would say my biggest influencers are my siblings, Sam and Elsie,” Aslesen said. “As I am the youngest in my family, I have watched a lot of basketball at the high school and collegiate level. However, I have also done countless workouts in the gym with both of them. Additionally, I have played many one-on-one games against them. Watching and playing against these two really created my drive and desire to be good at the game of basketball.”
Aslesen has been playing basketball since she was five years old. She’s been a member of the Howard varsity squad the past seasons, with the 2021-22 season marking her first year as a starter.
As a first-year starter, Aslesen was a double-double machine for the Tigers and was a key member of a team that finished the season with a 15-8 record and lost in the SoDak 16 to Wall.
“Abby has a special and unique combination of height, length and athleticism that makes her game multi-dimensional,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “She grew up playing a guard position, which really built her ball handling and perimeter shooting game, but she has also proven to be a real scoring threat in the paint. Defensively, her anticipation and length causes a lot of problems for the opponent, whether it’s getting tips and steals on the perimeter or blocking shots in the paint.”
Aslesen’s two older siblings both play college basketball. Her brother Sam plays for Dakota Wesleyan University and her sister Elsie plays for Dakota State University. Growing up with two siblings who are now college athletes made Abby as competitive as they come.
“I love the competitiveness of basketball,” Aslesen said. “The end game is always to win. That feeling of winning is always incredible, but the journey to get there, that competition is what makes the game special.”
The game of basketball has helped Aslesen develop life-long friendships. Those relationships are a big part of why the Howard junior loves the game.
“The other thing I find enjoyable about the game of basketball are the connections you make with people,” Aslesen said.
“The biggest connections I have created are with my high school coaches and teammates.
My teammates will always be there to help me up or extend a shoulder to cry on after a tough loss. These teammates and I put lots of faith and trust into one another, which I believe helps create a close-knit bond.
Like my teammates, my head coach (Coach Erickson) has put lots of confidence and trust into me and my ability to play basketball. He has become a huge mentor for me, and I believe he has made me a better basketball player.
I have also created many friendships and special relationships during my AAU basketball seasons with current and former teammates and coaches.”
After enjoying a successful sophomore season. Aslesen is focused on helping the Tigers qualify for the Class B State Tournament this upcoming season.
“My goal for my junior season is to help get my team to a state tournament in any way I can,” Aslesen said. “We were close last year. My teammates, coaches and I are all hungry to not only get back to a Sweet Sixteen game, but to also win that game and continue our season at the state tournament.”
During the fall, Aslesen is a member of Howard’s volleyball team.