Trojans pick up first win of season against Mount Marty By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Nov 9, 2022 Dakota State University used an explosive fourth quarter to pick up a 78-49 victory on Tuesday against Mount Marty in Yankton.The Trojans outscored Mount Marty 26-5 in the fourth quarter.That outburst helped the Trojans pick up their first win of the season.Savannah Waldorf recorded a double-double for the Trojans. Waldorf recorded 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. She also dished out five assists.Morgan Huber scored 12 points for DSU.Lilli Mackley scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.Angela Slattery scored nine points and came down with 10 rebounds for DSU.Sidney Fick chipped in with eight points and four blocked shots.Olivia Rittler scored eight points.Courtney Menning scored five points and dished out four assists.With the win, DSU earned its fourth straight victory in the series meeting with the Lancers.The Trojans are now 1-3 overall.DSU plays its second preseason tournament with another two-game schedule this weekend.The Trojans head to R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on the Viterbo campus.The Trojans will face Iowa Wesleyan on Friday and Indiana Northwest on Saturday.Both games are set for 1 p.m. in LaCrosse, Wis.