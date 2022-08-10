The Dakota State University Athletic Department is holding the 7th annual Ag Bowl game on Aug. 25 at Trojan Field.
This event will include a tailgate meal, skydivers and fun for the entire family prior to the season-opening football contest between rivals Dakota Wesleyan and DSU, their 76th all-time meeting.
Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Free tailgate and admission tickets have been mailed to all the local ag producers.
The tailgate will start at 5 p.m. on the east side of the Trojan Football parking lot. The tailgate meal includes pork loin sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverages. The Mustang Seeds ‘Chuck Wagon Cooker,’ provided by Terry Schultz, will prepare the food.
The tailgate is free to all ag producers with a ticket and all Trojan Athletics Club members.
DSU will be honoring all 2021-22 squads that either won the conference championships and/or qualified for the national tournament. The Trojan men’s cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field teams will be recognized during the quarter breaks between first and second quarters.
The Trojan women’s volleyball and women’s basketball teams will be honored during the break between the third and fourth quarters.
Halftime activities include Ag Bowl sponsors recognition, the annual United Way raffle drawing and Prostrollo ‘Kick for Gas’ contest. There will be inflatables in the Kid Zone area at Trojan Field.
Admission to the football game is $8 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (62 years and older) and students in grades K-12. Kids who are 5 or younger are admitted free. DSU students, faculty and staff get in free with a university ID.
Ag Bowl sponsors are First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, Helena, Lake County International, Madison Farmers Elevator, Red Horse Crop Insurance, Farm Credit Services of America, Sunshine Foods, Trojan Athletics Club, BankWest, Farmers Ag Center, Manitou Group, East River Electric, Dairy Queen, Kibble Equipment, Dakota Ethanol, Prostrollo Auto Mall, State Farm Insurance, F & M Coop Oil, Sioux Valley Energy, Mustang Seeds, First Interstate Bank, 2nd Street Diner and First Bank & Trust.