THE MADISON BULLDOGS WON the Region 1A Golf Meet on Thursday. Pictured are (left) Julia Dossett, Olivia Flemming, Alison Vacanti, Eleni Sims and Abby Palmquist. 

 Submitted photo

The Madison Bulldogs won the Region 1A Golf Meet in Madison on Thursday. The Bulldogs placed first with a team score of 381. Sioux Valley placed second with a team score of 397.

Flandreau’s Keva Bursheim placed first individually with a score of 85.

Madison’s Alison Vacanti placed second with a score of 89.

Abby Palmquist was fifth with a score of 92.

Julia Dossett placed 12th overall with a score of 97. Olivia Flemming and Eleni Sims both shot a 103 to tie for 16th place.

The Bulldogs will finish the season at the Class A State Meet on June 6-7 at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.