A decades-old partnership between South Dakota State University and WNAX Radio will continue for another five years after the two parties agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2026-27 athletic season.
Under the new agreement, which was negotiated through Jackrabbit Sports Properties, WNAX remains the flagship station of the Jackrabbit Sports Network for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball radio broadcasts.
The Yankton-based station is celebrating 100 years of being on the air in 2022 and features one of the strongest broadcast signals in the Upper Midwest with extensive coverage into five states. Affiliate stations for the Jackrabbit Sports Network are located throughout South Dakota and into western Minnesota.
“The relationship between South Dakota State University and WNAX is one that has served the people of our state and region for generations, and we’re pleased to see that continue,” SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said.
Game broadcasts will air on 570 AM and 96.9 FM, with 104.1 FM (The Wolf) serving as the originating station for select broadcasts when multiple events run simultaneously. Starting this fall, football pregame shows will expand to two hours, with pregame and postgame shows for basketball scheduled for 30 minutes.
“The Jackrabbits are a vital part of our station, and we appreciate the longstanding partnership,” WNAX Vice President and General Manager Bill Holst said.
In addition, WNAX 570 AM will continue to air the John Stiegelemeier Radio Show on Monday nights throughout the football season, as well as the Jackrabbit Basketball Coaches Show in the winter. Jackrabbit Daily Sports Updates also will be featured programming throughout the athletic season.