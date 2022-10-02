The Madison Bulldogs had their final tuneup before the Class A State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, when they competed in the Dak XII invitational at Sioux Falls.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 7-6 record and will compete at the Class A State Tournament in Rapid City on Monday and Tuesday.
“We’re having a great season,” Madison tennis coach Robb Graham said. “We just want to have fun and play hard. We want to work on our form and have good form. If you have good form, we’re going to get some wins.”
Madison’s Evelyn Graham placed second at the invitational on Thursday. She finished the regular season with an overall record of 12-6.
“She’s just a good all-around player,” Coach Graham said. “She has a good serve. She’s an all-court player. She’s solid in a lot of areas and doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses.”
Savannah Shipley finished the regular season with a 3-9 record for the Bulldogs. Delilah Maxwell ended the season with a 5-10 record.
As an eighth-grader, Sienna Maxwell finished the season with an 8-7 record for Madison. Graham said Maxwell’s greatest strength is how quickly she picks things up on the court.
“She picks up on things quickly,” Coach Graham said. “She’s a solid player. She just gets everything back.”
Miranda Gonyo finished the season with a 2-13 record during her freshman campaign.
As a sophomore, Christian Rowe finished the season with a 7-9 record. Rowe placed second on Thursday at the Dak XII meet.
“She has really good ground strokes,” Graham said regarding Rowe. “She has a really good serve. She gets a good spin on her serves.”