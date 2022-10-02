Madison Tennis

MADISON'S Evelyn Graham serves the ball during a doubles match on Thursday in Sioux Falls. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs had their final tuneup before the Class A State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, when they competed in the Dak XII invitational at Sioux Falls.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 7-6 record and will compete at the Class A State Tournament in Rapid City on Monday and Tuesday.