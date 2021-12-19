The Chester Area Flyers girls basketball team faltered down the stretch against Deuel on Saturday. The Flyers were outscored 30-16 in the second half and fell to Deuel 58-49 during the Michael J. Entringer Classic in Colman.
After Deuel knocked down a three-pointer to open the game, the Flyers scored the next five points to take a 5-3 lead. That mini 5-0 run was capped off by a three-pointer from Raegan Hoff.
With the game tied at 7-7, Emmerson Eppard put the Flyers back on top with a layup. Eppard scored again off an offensive rebound to put the Flyers up 13-12.
Eppard again scored, this time converting on a three-point play to give the Flyers a 16-13 lead. Deuel scored a three-pointer of its own to tie the game at 16-16 to end the first quarter.}
Hoff opened the scoring in the second quarter to put Chester up 18-16. Following a Deuel basket, Chester’s Emery Larson put the Flyers back on top 20-18.
A three-pointer from Taylor Geraets gave Chester a 25-22 lead. At the half, Chester held a 33-28 lead.
Eppard, an eighth-grader, had an impressive stat line of 13 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
The good times did not keep rolling for the Flyers, however. Deuel opened the second half by going on an 8-0 run to take a 37-33 lead.
An Eppard basket tied the game at 37-37. The next time down the court, Eppard was fouled and split a pair of free throws to put Chester back on top 38-37.
With Chester holding a 40-37 lead, Deuel ended the third quarter with a 7-2 run to take a 44-42 lead to start the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Flyers were outscored 14-7, as Deuel came away with a 58-49 victory. The loss dropped Chester to 0-5 overall.
Eppard finished the game with 14 points, 17 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Larson finished the game with 11 points and five rebounds.
Lexis Siemonsma reached double figures with 10 points. Siemonsma also grabbed seven rebounds for the Flyers. Hoff scored nine points.
Chester will look to pick up that elusive first win of the season on Tuesday, when the Flyers play host to McCook Central/Montrose. The Fighting Cougars currently own a 1-3 record.
Tri-Valley 66, Chester 45
The Flyers started the second half trailing Tri-Valley 33-27 on Thursday. The Mustangs outscored the visiting Flyers 22-7 in the third period to run away from Chester en route to a 66-45 victory.
Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Larson chipped in with nine points.