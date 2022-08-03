Every year, each NAIA institution and conference demonstrates its progress in pursuing character-driven athletics. The Champions of Character scorecard measures growth in training, promotion, conduct in competition and commitment in five core areas: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
The Champions of Character list was announced by the NAIA national office Thursday, and Dakota State University is one of the 157 winners. DSU received the Champions of Character Five-Star Bronze level.
DSU had been named the Champions of Character institution award winner for more than 10 straight years.
DSU’s conference, the North Star Athletic Association, was named a Champion of Character Five-Star conference. The criteria includes establishing a Champions of Character committee, a conduct in competition oversight committee composed of a minimum of three members, and at least 50% of member institutions must receive NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award.
Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competitions throughout the year.