Every year, each NAIA institution and conference demonstrates its progress in pursuing character-driven athletics. The Champions of Character scorecard measures growth in training, promotion, conduct in competition and commitment in five core areas: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

The Champions of Character list was announced by the NAIA national office Thursday, and Dakota State University is one of the 157 winners. DSU received the Champions of Character Five-Star Bronze level.